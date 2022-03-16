St Albans City 'let themselves down' says boss after defeat to Billericay Town

A "shocking" goal in added time at New Lodge gave National League South gave basement boys Billericay Town a massive three points and consigned free-falling St Albans City to another game without victory.

Femi Akinwande's strike added to Aaron Ekumah's first-half goal and meant Mitchell Weiss's equaliser counted for nothing in the 2-1 defeat.

And City manager Ian Allinson was not happy with the way they capitulated.

Aaron Ekumah puts Billericay Town in front against St Albans City. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

He said: "It’s my job to pick the players up because they are down and it is a tough one to take.

"But we haven’t passed the ball well enough in the second half and put ourselves under massive pressure by allowing them to get set-pieces.

"We knew before the game that was going to be the one advantage they were going to gain from us.

"We didn’t deal with it and we’ve been undone in the last few minutes by a crazy goal. He’s travelled 70 or 80 yards and we haven’t put a challenge in.

"The goals we gave away were really disappointing."

Mitchell Weiss scores for St Albans City away to Billericay Town. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

And the way they shipped the goals was simply down to a lack of care and attention around the simple things according to Allinson.

He said: "The team are struggling for confidence a little bit but I will never blame any of these players for lack of effort. It was the concentration levels that let us down.

"We’ve allowed two set-pieces, one a free-kick, one a goal kick, and the second goal in terms of players switching on and doing their jobs correctly was really poor.

"They are basic mistakes and basic errors. We have let ourselves down with the way we defended."

Dave Diedhiou says the St Albans City players know just how much they need to improve. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Remarkably the result has not dropped City out of the play-off spots but their games in hand have all but run out and there is a gaggle of teams now snapping at their heels.

Defender Dave Diedhiou though says they are still fighting for promotion.

He said: "We have to stay positive. The boys are well aware of what is happening right now.

"We are going through a bit of a bad spell and are low in confidence but I am sure we will get back to our normal standard.

"We’ll get it right.

"We have to stick together, work hard as a group and believe we will get three points [in our next game]."