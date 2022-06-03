Beech Hyde School take rapid fire county cricket crown

Beech Hyde School in Wheathampstead were the winners of the Rapid Fire County Cricket finals. - Credit: BEECH HYDE SCHOOL

Beech Hyde Primary School in Wheathampstead have been crowned county champions in fast, action-packed version of cricket.

Rapid fire cricket is played indoor between teams of six, playing in pairs. Players have to hit balls off tees with the aim of guiding the balls through gates.

Once all six balls are hit, players run between the wickets with the fielding side looking to get all the balls back to the tees as quickly as possible.

The county finals event was organised by the St Albans Sports Trust and held at the University of Hertfordshire, with the Year 3 and 4 team at Beech Hyde coming out on top ahead of the other district winners by gaining the highest points total.

The Nurseries Road school had come through their district qualification tournament at Beaumont Secondary School.

PE teacher Mr Drake said: "I am extremely proud of their commitment and positive attitude."