News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Plenty of celebrations at Batchwood Tennis after national success

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:31 AM July 20, 2022
Batchwood Tennis U14 girls were crowned national champions.

Batchwood Tennis U14 girls were crowned national champions. - Credit: BATCHWOOD TENNIS

Batchwood tennis has had plenty of reason to be happy with national success for one of their teams as well as internal celebrations.

The U14 girls' team secured the national team title, the second time in six years a Batchwood squad have landed a junior national team crown.

The team of Arabella Loftus, Georgiana Mititelu, Hollie Smart, Alice Haddad, Michaela Yeung, Gabby Read, Katie Chen and Darcy Fisk had been runners-up last year but beat Cultivate from Leeds 5-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

The girls have enjoyed a hugely successful year to date winning European tournaments, representing GB as well as competing in the new U14 junior Wimbledon event.

Tennis director Jon Meredith said: "We are really proud of our performance section at Batchwood and work in close partnership with the LTA to develop talent in the area.

"We are keen to nurture children along the tennis pathway whether it be as a fun hobby or more serious adventure."

Batchwood Tennis enjoyed a successful open day.

Batchwood Tennis enjoyed a successful open day. - Credit: BATCHWOOD TENNIS

The club itself held their annual open weekend as part of a national LTA initiative, welcoming more than 150 new players of all ages for free coaching and free play at the centre.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rail and road transport disrupted due to fires near St Albans and Watford
  2. 2 Herts Fire and Rescue Service declares 'major incident' after serious fires
  3. 3 Wheels stolen from VW Golf parked in St Albans
  1. 4 Country pub shortlisted for national industry award
  2. 5 Service celebrates life of St Albans teenager
  3. 6 Heatwave to halt all Great Northern and Thameslink trains north of London
  4. 7 Police and pupils project comes to St Albans primary
  5. 8 Three of the world's greatest beers - as chosen by St Albans writer
  6. 9 Guide dog attacked by another dog in St Albans city centre
  7. 10 St Albans soccer mum releases guide for fellow footie mothers

Meredith said: "These weekends are really important for us to try and attract new players and introduce the game to new people.

Batchwood Tennis enjoyed a successful open day.

Batchwood Tennis enjoyed a successful open day. - Credit: BATCHWOOD TENNIS

For more on Batchwood Tennis, email tennis.batchwood@1Life.co.uk

St Albans News

Don't Miss

A man in a blue Nike hoodie.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Police release images following St Albans burglary

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Saúl Balogh Jones and his mother Sonia.

Remembering much-loved St Albans schoolboy Saúl

Laura Bill

person
A London Northwestern train at a station.

Train line closed between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Lime Tree Place, where the suspected gunman was seen.

'Gunman' quizzed after incident in St Albans street

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon