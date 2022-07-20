Plenty of celebrations at Batchwood Tennis after national success

Batchwood tennis has had plenty of reason to be happy with national success for one of their teams as well as internal celebrations.

The U14 girls' team secured the national team title, the second time in six years a Batchwood squad have landed a junior national team crown.

The team of Arabella Loftus, Georgiana Mititelu, Hollie Smart, Alice Haddad, Michaela Yeung, Gabby Read, Katie Chen and Darcy Fisk had been runners-up last year but beat Cultivate from Leeds 5-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

The girls have enjoyed a hugely successful year to date winning European tournaments, representing GB as well as competing in the new U14 junior Wimbledon event.

Tennis director Jon Meredith said: "We are really proud of our performance section at Batchwood and work in close partnership with the LTA to develop talent in the area.

"We are keen to nurture children along the tennis pathway whether it be as a fun hobby or more serious adventure."

Batchwood Tennis enjoyed a successful open day. - Credit: BATCHWOOD TENNIS

The club itself held their annual open weekend as part of a national LTA initiative, welcoming more than 150 new players of all ages for free coaching and free play at the centre.

Meredith said: "These weekends are really important for us to try and attract new players and introduce the game to new people.

For more on Batchwood Tennis, email tennis.batchwood@1Life.co.uk