Batchwood Hall Golf Club make donation to Rennie Grove Hospice Charity Care

Batchwood Hall Golf Club's 2018 captain, David Piper, presents a cheque to Rennie Grove Hospice Charity Care ambassador Doreen Beattie. Archant

A full year of fund raising saw Batchwood Hall Golf Club donate over $3,000 to charity.

David Piper, the club’s captain for 2018, had nominated Rennie Grove Hospice Care as his chosen charity for year and was able to present the hospice’s ambassador Doreen Beattie with a cheque for £3,002.30.

The total was reached after members playing in the monthly medals were invited to voluntarily donate a pound towards the charity.

A Captain’s bunker was selected for the year and any player who hit their ball into this bunker also made a donation and any player making a ‘guzzler’, a tee shot from the men’s tee that doesn’t pass the ladies’ tee, also resulted in a donation.

Piper said: “I am delighted to be able to present this donation to Rennie Grove to support their extremely valuable work.

“I thank all of the Batchwood Hall Golf Club members for their support during 2018.”