New members still more than welcome despite no regular open day at Batchwood Hall

Published: 6:00 AM April 10, 2021

While some things have changed possibly for good, others remain the same and Batchwood Hall Bowls Club remain happy and ready to welcome new members.

There will be one change this year, that being there are no current plans to run an open day.

However, that doesn't mean all opportunities are gone

A spokeswoman for Batchwood said: "We are a friendly club hidden away in the peaceful country side between the golf club and the sports centre.

"With the general situation as it is at the moment, we won't be holding an open day, but you are all very welcome to come along and give it a go.

"Apart from flat-soled shoes there is no need to bring anything else with you as bowls can be provided."

The club's three qualified coaches are more than happy to give prospective new bowlers a hand, so if anyone is interested then ring either Mark Trembling on 07876 581 101, Christine Vickers on 07710 203 137 or Jackie Kenealy on 07957 572 715.