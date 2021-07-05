Batchwood strike gold in bowling matches

Published: 1:49 PM July 5, 2021

There was plenty to write home about at Batchwood Hall Bowling Club this week.

Batchwood Ladies played St Albans at home in two triples this week, and tied at 29-29, with the top rink Ruth Crouch, Tricia Gascoine and Judi Simons.

District pairs Jackie Bell and Lesley Tutt played against North Mymms on July 1, winning 20-14.

District triples, Judi Simons, Jackie Bell and Lesley Tutt played Harpenden ladies away on July 2 winning 18-14, while Tricia Gascoine, Beryl Birch and Brenda Bennet played Harpenden at Batchwood winning 23-8.

Batchwood mixed triples against Harperbury, winning 37-30. The match finished before the usual 18 ends due to the weather, and the top rink was Helen Bellerby, Paul Flower and Gordon Turner.

On June 27 Lesley Tutt of Batchwood beat Viv Dale from Harpenden in the National Champion of Champions 21-12.

Batchwood Mixed tied with Kitcheners at home 20-13, with the top rink Chris Bellerby, Kate Horner and Lesley Tutt.