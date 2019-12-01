Advanced search

Leopards clinch first win of the season with dominant success over Liverpool

PUBLISHED: 17:12 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 01 December 2019

Leopards recorded their first win of the National Basketball League season against Liverpool at Oaklands Sportszone.

Leopards recorded their first win of the National Basketball League season against Liverpool at Oaklands Sportszone.

Archant

Essex & Herts Leopards are finally off the mark in National Basketball League Division One after a 97-77 home win over Liverpool.

Leopards recorded their first win of the National Basketball League season against Liverpool at Oaklands Sportszone.Leopards recorded their first win of the National Basketball League season against Liverpool at Oaklands Sportszone.

Neither side came into the contest at Oaklands Sportszone with great form, Leopards having lost all nine games while Liverpool tasting success in just two.

But the victory will hopefully help build the confidence at the club, now based in St Albans.

The win was built on a stunning first quarter which saw them race to a 27-point lead. Right from the word go they were on top, back-to-back three-pointers on their first two visits to the net giving a glimpse of what was to follow.

In fact their shooting from outside the arc was pretty exemplary throughout the first half.

Leopards recorded their first win of the National Basketball League season against Liverpool at Oaklands Sportszone.Leopards recorded their first win of the National Basketball League season against Liverpool at Oaklands Sportszone.

Liverpool struggled to handle the host's firepower and strength in those opening 20 minutes and Leopards had racked up 64 points by half-time.

The visitors did manage to keep in touch during the second quarter, scoring just four less, and they threatened what would have been an unbelievable comeback during the third quarter as they wiped out 11 of the 31-point lead inside the opening five minutes.

That caused some consternation on the bench as head coach Thomas Baker tried desperately to steady the ship.

They had chances but their shooting, so effective before the half-time break, began to badly misfire and foul trouble also began to cause them worry.

Leopards recorded their first win of the National Basketball League season against Liverpool at Oaklands Sportszone.Leopards recorded their first win of the National Basketball League season against Liverpool at Oaklands Sportszone.

They still closed the quarter with a healthy 21-point advantage but there were plenty of nerves among the home support.

They needn't have worried though as the Big Cats recovered in the final 10 minutes and could have hit the century-mark too had they not been wasteful with three trips to the free-throw line and two efforts from the field in the final 90 seconds.

They will now travel to Nottingham Hoods on Saturday with plenty of confidence.

Q1: Herts & Essex Leopards 38 Liverpool 11

Q2: Herts & Essex Leopards 64 Liverpool 33

Q3: Herts & Essex Leopards 76 Liverpool 55

Q4: Herts & Essex Leopards 97 Liverpool 77

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Comment: Thanks, Gino - we’re happy to see another Herts celeb home in the news

Gino D'Acampo's Hoddesdon home. Picture: Google Street View

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Comment: Thanks, Gino - we’re happy to see another Herts celeb home in the news

Gino D'Acampo's Hoddesdon home. Picture: Google Street View

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Leopards clinch first win of the season with dominant success over Liverpool

Leopards recorded their first win of the National Basketball League season against Liverpool at Oaklands Sportszone.

Double your donation to Rennie Grove Hospice Care with the Big Give

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is encouraging people to donate to help families over Christmas. Picture: Rennie Grove

St Luke’s School in Redbourn helped by 948 Sports Foundation

Headteacher Stephen Hoult-Allen, learning outside the classroom co-ordinator Josh Croswell and children from St Luke's School, Redbourn, receive the cheque from 948 Foundation trustee Anglea Byrne.

New dad Tom Bender happy with Saints’ strong second-half showing against Chelmsford

Tom Bender has now made 183 appearances for St Albans City. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Sonic boom heard across Hertfordshire

Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. Picture: Nick Emberson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists