New basketball leagues run by St Albans Wolves aims to boost participation in Hertfordshire
- Credit: ST ALBANS WOLVES
Basketball participation in Hertfordshire could receive a boost after two new development leagues were launched at Oaklands College.
St Albans Wolves will host the events at U13 and U16 age groups.
The U13s will see four home teams play West Herts Warriors, East Herts Royals, Brentwood Leopards and Ipswich with both boys and girls involved.
Four teams will contest the U16 league, two from Wolves along with ones from the Warriors and the Royals, with the league designed to give players who haven't yet achieved National League level the chance to play at a good standard.
"We're looking to give as many young players as possible the chance to play competitive basketball without too much travel," said Wolves' secretary Dave Ryan, who will run the new leagues.
"Half-length games help avoid one-sided scores and with a fantastic two-court venue at Oaklands we're looking forward to welcoming other clubs to join our new league."
They also hope to attract sponsors and anyone interested should email admin@stalbanswolves.com
