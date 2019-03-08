Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lamb slaughters Bar in a big Harps victory

PUBLISHED: 16:15 27 June 2019

Potters Bar V Harpenden - Nick Lamb batting for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar V Harpenden - Nick Lamb batting for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Captain Nick Lamb was the star as Harpenden claimed a big 141-run win over Potters Bar at The Walk in the Saracens Herts League.

Potters Bar V Harpenden - Tom Beasley batting for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar V Harpenden - Tom Beasley batting for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Having lost the toss and seen his side put into bat, Lamb saw Tom Beasley make a positive start before Teddy Duke found the edge of Lamb's bat and then bowled Aussie Aaron Burrage next ball to make it 43-2.

Beasley (45) remained positive alongside Scott Galloway before he was bowled by Luke Chapman and Ashane Wijesuriya ran out Alex Axon to make it 108-4.

Andrew Neal was trapped lbw as Harps reached lunch at 124-5, but Galloway reached his 50 from 69 balls and shared stands of 42 and 47 with Gus Laws-Mathers (26) and Dan Bradley (28).

Galloway fell for a fine 79, after hitting a six and six fours, and Paul McGee (4-24) had late success to dismiss Harpenden for 219.

And Bar began well enough in reply as Steve Gale and James Scott survived the early overs.

Burrage got rid of Gale for 16, as he skied a leading edge to point, and James Scott edged to Axon next ball to make it 30-2.

You may also want to watch:

Rehan Hassan and Rishi Patel got the Bar innings back on track, but disaster struck for the home side when former club colt Lamb brought himself into the Harpenden attack.

Lamb produced a stunning spell of bowling to surpass anything previously achieved in his long and established career as Bar collapsed.

Hassan edged to slip and Patel followed in similar fashion to leave Bar 69- 4 at tea.

Wijesuriya hit to Latham at point after the restart and Lamb trapped Thilan Walallawite lbw four balls later to leave Bar in deep trouble.

It was a case of trying to bat out time for a draw by this stage and Chapman top edged a slow bouncer over the wicketkeeper's head for four, then fell next ball as Lamb completed his five-wicket haul.

Charlie Scott was caught at mid-on off Burrage, before Lamb bowled Duke and had Jigar Mehta taken at fourth slip.

That meant Bar were all out for a paltry 78 in just 26 overs, with the last six wickets falling for just nine runs.

Lamb's 7-16 haul was the best return by a former Bar colt since Paul Barker in August 2003, albeit for the opposition.

Harpenden host North Mymms on Saturday, with play starting at 11am.

Most Read

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Warning from St Albans woman after traumatic aftermath of dental op

Alex Maghie, from St Albans, needed a life-saving emergency operation to tackle three brain abscesses and is left paralysed down one side of her body.

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

Most Read

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Warning from St Albans woman after traumatic aftermath of dental op

Alex Maghie, from St Albans, needed a life-saving emergency operation to tackle three brain abscesses and is left paralysed down one side of her body.

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans school girls re-united after 50 years

Townsend C of E School reunion: Left to right: Sandra Padley, Marilyn Shaw, Susan Howe, Corinne Blyth, Elaine Winch and Lindsay Pratt. Picture: Allan Cass

Abuse survivor criticises Hitchin and Harpenden MP for backing Boris Johnson

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has been criticised for his support of Boris Johnson.

Lamb slaughters Bar in a big Harps victory

Potters Bar V Harpenden - Nick Lamb batting for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Bathstore: Jobs axed at Welwyn Garden City HQ but safe at Hitchin and St Albans

531 Bathstore jobs are at risk. Picture: Pixabay.

NewsHound: St Albans café’s new beehive

Steve Foulds from Queen of Herts with the George Street Canteen beehive. Picture: Kevin and Julie Lee
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists