Lamb slaughters Bar in a big Harps victory

Potters Bar V Harpenden - Nick Lamb batting for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Captain Nick Lamb was the star as Harpenden claimed a big 141-run win over Potters Bar at The Walk in the Saracens Herts League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Potters Bar V Harpenden - Tom Beasley batting for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Potters Bar V Harpenden - Tom Beasley batting for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Having lost the toss and seen his side put into bat, Lamb saw Tom Beasley make a positive start before Teddy Duke found the edge of Lamb's bat and then bowled Aussie Aaron Burrage next ball to make it 43-2.

Beasley (45) remained positive alongside Scott Galloway before he was bowled by Luke Chapman and Ashane Wijesuriya ran out Alex Axon to make it 108-4.

Andrew Neal was trapped lbw as Harps reached lunch at 124-5, but Galloway reached his 50 from 69 balls and shared stands of 42 and 47 with Gus Laws-Mathers (26) and Dan Bradley (28).

Galloway fell for a fine 79, after hitting a six and six fours, and Paul McGee (4-24) had late success to dismiss Harpenden for 219.

And Bar began well enough in reply as Steve Gale and James Scott survived the early overs.

Burrage got rid of Gale for 16, as he skied a leading edge to point, and James Scott edged to Axon next ball to make it 30-2.

You may also want to watch:

Rehan Hassan and Rishi Patel got the Bar innings back on track, but disaster struck for the home side when former club colt Lamb brought himself into the Harpenden attack.

Lamb produced a stunning spell of bowling to surpass anything previously achieved in his long and established career as Bar collapsed.

Hassan edged to slip and Patel followed in similar fashion to leave Bar 69- 4 at tea.

Wijesuriya hit to Latham at point after the restart and Lamb trapped Thilan Walallawite lbw four balls later to leave Bar in deep trouble.

It was a case of trying to bat out time for a draw by this stage and Chapman top edged a slow bouncer over the wicketkeeper's head for four, then fell next ball as Lamb completed his five-wicket haul.

Charlie Scott was caught at mid-on off Burrage, before Lamb bowled Duke and had Jigar Mehta taken at fourth slip.

That meant Bar were all out for a paltry 78 in just 26 overs, with the last six wickets falling for just nine runs.

Lamb's 7-16 haul was the best return by a former Bar colt since Paul Barker in August 2003, albeit for the opposition.

Harpenden host North Mymms on Saturday, with play starting at 11am.