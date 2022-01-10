Metcalfe left frustrated as London Colney slide to disappointing defeat at Baldock

Jimmy Hartley (left, in action for Harpenden Town) scored London Colney's only goal in a disappointing loss at Baldock Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

London Colney manager Jack Metcalfe was left hugely frustrated after a heavy defeat away to bottom of the table Baldock Town.

The Blueboys fell to a 4-1 loss at New Lamb Meadow as the Reds not only climbed up two places but also grabbed a first win under new manager Dave McAdam.

Speaking on Twitter, Metcalfe said: "We got exactly what we deserved and that was nothing. We were miles off it from minute one.

"It is a big wake-up call for a lot in our camp. Reactions are needed."

A slow start hit Colney hard and as the rain fell persistently, they found themselves two goals behind in 30 minutes following strikes from Baldock's top scorer Ashey Hay and Jude White.

They did create chances of their own in the first half, drawing saves from Adam Harpur, but they couldn't get any back before the half-time interval.

And things would go from bad to worse for the side in blue five minutes after the break when a lapse in concentration allowed Hay to get in behind from a long ball and grab his second

There was a reaction of sorts as the afternoon continued and the Blueboys at least denied Baldock the pleasure of a clean sheet in the 79th minute as winger Jimmy Hartley picked up the ball up on the edge of the box and got his deflected shot to trickle in.

But any hopes of a comeback were put to bed three minutes later as Aedan Gaffney picked up his first goal of the season to restore the three-goal cushion.

London Colony now have a two-week break wit their next game away to MK Irish on January 22.