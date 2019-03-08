Advanced search

Autumn marathon season continues at full tilt for St Albans Striders

PUBLISHED: 12:59 30 October 2019

Graham Smith of St Albans Striders in action at the Clwydian Hills Fell Race.

Graham Smith of St Albans Striders in action at the Clwydian Hills Fell Race.

The autumn marathon season continues for St Albans Striders with runs spread far and wide.

Steve Buckle was the first Briton to finish the Venice Marathon, coming home 21st overall in 2:43:41 after a run he described as "particularly challenging for all the short sharp bridges you have to cross".

James Harrison knocked 10 minutes off his personal best in Dublin, finishing in three hours 39 minutes 45 seconds while Sam Barrow-Williams and Laura Lane ran the local Stort 30 mile race together, coming ninth and 10th in the FV40 age category.

Graham Smith was 25th at the gruelling Clwydian Hills Fell Race, an 8.6-mile challenging route through an area of natural beauty with over 2,700 feet in elevation gain.

Ed Bailey came second MV45 at the Love Luton Half Marathon, seven minutes ahead of team-mate Paul Geary, and Allie Park-Crowne was the eighth female in the 10K race.

