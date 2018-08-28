Arrows fly high as Harpenden enjoy good Herts championship

Harpenden Arrows' senior women at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Archant

Harpenden Arrows Running Club enjoyed a good day out at the Hertfordshire County Cross Country Championships.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harpenden Arrows' senior men at the Herts Cross Country Championship. Harpenden Arrows' senior men at the Herts Cross Country Championship.

Held at Verulamium Park in St Albans the Arrows were represented by a number of teams and also had plenty volunteering and supporting.

Louise Maikovsky ran for the U20 women in a very strong field and held on for 13th in the challenging 6km race.

A team of seven took part in the senior women event over an 8km course.

And they were rewarded with seventh overall having been led home by Laura Hicks who crossed the line just inside the top 10.

Karen Wilkins finished 30th.

For the Senior Men Arrows a 12km run awaited but the two teams still managed to come home in 11th and 16th respectively.

The club’s highest individual placing was Tom Cochrane who ran a superb tactical race to finish in 47th.

For more information go to www.harpendenarrows.co.uk