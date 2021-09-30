Antonia Jubb proclaimed triathlon queen after clinching three national titles

Published: 8:30 AM September 30, 2021

A schoolgirl from St Albans has claimed three national triathlon titles to continue her supersonic rise up the rankings.

Antonia Jubb, who goes to St Columba's College, won the British Youth Triathlon grand final and the overall British Triathlon Super Series before adding the Youth Super League Triathlon crown a week later.

Jubb, who runs for St Albans Athletics Club, is in sixth-form at the King Harry Lane school and trains 16 hours a week alongside studying for her A Levels.

The 16-year-old said: "I’m over the moon, especially with all the obstacles over the past 18 months, from injuries to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It’s amazing to be able to come out and take the national title and let all the hard work be rewarded”.

Stephen Murphy, head of PE at the college, added: “To excel in an endurance event takes time and dedication in the least, but for Antonia to dedicate herself across three disciplines is phenomenal.

"Mixing her academic studies with this elite level training and performance just demonstrates what a dedicated and determined young woman she is."