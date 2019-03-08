Another show of force from St Albans Striders in another busy weekend

St Albans Striders gathered in numbers at the Sunday Cross Country League event in Cheshunt. Richard Underwood

St Albans Striders were out in force as per usual with cross country taking the main focus.

The first round of the Sunday Cross Country League saw 50 Striders take to the start line at Cheshunt.

Jonathan Scott led them home in 12th overall, two places ahead of Phil Evans while Jen Conway and Wendy Walsh were the first of the club's women to finish.

Personal bests fell elsewhere around the country.

The Yorkshire Marathon in York saw Tim Searle take a huge 33 minutes off his previous fastest, coming home in three hours one minute 25 seconds while Stacey Harris (3:13:34) and Deidre Heydecker (3:39:58) were also part of the England Athletics vets competition.

Anna Silkstone and Richard Evans also set PBs at the Abingdon Marathon, Evans shaving 18 minutes off his, while Matthew Harrison dipped under three hours for the first time.

Matthew Bedford's first run over the distance saw him finish in 3:54:06.

Mike Jack's first marathon in the V60 group saw him finish the Great South Run in 3:58:35.