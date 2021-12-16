National title joy completes set and great year for St Albans' Amy Platten

St Albans' Amy Platten competed the set of British judo titles by claiming the U48kg senior crown.

She had already won the pre-cadet (U16), cadet (U18) and junior (U21) but the senior one had eluded her until now.

The 21-year-old started in confident mood in her first fight with victory over KC Franklin of Mickelfield before seeing off Newbury's Leah Hasler with a quick ippon win.

Her final fight put her against Elizabeth Cheminais of Waterloo Judo Club but after a nervous start she reversed an attempt at uchi mata into one of her own for the win.

The University of Nottingham student said: "Although I was seeded first I still had to do the job, I was happy with my performance especially as my preparation was difficult with the deadlines of my neuroscience essays.

"I can now have a well earned rest over Christmas, catching up in St Albans with friends and family I have not seen in months.

"I am really grateful to all the people that are supporting me on my journey - friends, family, coaches. Without them all I would not be able to do this."