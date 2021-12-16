National title joy completes set and great year for St Albans' Amy Platten
- Credit: GUY PLATTEN
St Albans' Amy Platten competed the set of British judo titles by claiming the U48kg senior crown.
She had already won the pre-cadet (U16), cadet (U18) and junior (U21) but the senior one had eluded her until now.
The 21-year-old started in confident mood in her first fight with victory over KC Franklin of Mickelfield before seeing off Newbury's Leah Hasler with a quick ippon win.
Her final fight put her against Elizabeth Cheminais of Waterloo Judo Club but after a nervous start she reversed an attempt at uchi mata into one of her own for the win.
The University of Nottingham student said: "Although I was seeded first I still had to do the job, I was happy with my performance especially as my preparation was difficult with the deadlines of my neuroscience essays.
"I can now have a well earned rest over Christmas, catching up in St Albans with friends and family I have not seen in months.
"I am really grateful to all the people that are supporting me on my journey - friends, family, coaches. Without them all I would not be able to do this."
