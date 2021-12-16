News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
National title joy completes set and great year for St Albans' Amy Platten

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:30 AM December 16, 2021
St Albans Amy Platten took gold in the British Seniors National Judo Championship.

St Albans Amy Platten took gold in the British Seniors National Judo Championship. - Credit: GUY PLATTEN

St Albans' Amy Platten competed the set of British judo titles by claiming the U48kg senior crown.

She had already won the pre-cadet (U16), cadet (U18) and junior (U21) but the senior one had eluded her until now.

The 21-year-old started in confident mood in her first fight with victory over KC Franklin of Mickelfield before seeing off Newbury's Leah Hasler with a quick ippon win.

Her final fight put her against Elizabeth Cheminais of Waterloo Judo Club but after a nervous start she reversed an attempt at uchi mata into one of her own for the win.

The University of Nottingham student said: "Although I was seeded first I still had to do the job, I was happy with my performance especially as my preparation was difficult with the deadlines of my neuroscience essays.

"I can now have a well earned rest over Christmas, catching up in St Albans with friends and family I have not seen in months.

"I am really grateful to all the people that are supporting me on my journey - friends, family, coaches. Without them all I would not be able to do this."

