Amy Platten picks up first senior international judo medal in Croatia

Amy Platten (right) won bronze at the Senior European Judo Cup in Croatia. - Credit: SUBMITTED

St Albans' Amy Platten added another medal to her ever-expanding collection with bronze at the Senior European Cup in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

It has capped a good few weeks for the former St Albans Girls' School pupil as she was also confirmed as part of the European U23 Championship squad in Budapest, Hungary.

Her Croatian battle began with a bout against Christina Blanaru of Moldova who was difficult to get hold of in the early going.

Platten adjusted her game though and got the winning score to advance to a meeting with Poland's Natalia Stoklosa.

She just failed to score with a big attack 45 seconds from the end of normal time and foul trouble in the golden score section ended with her picking up three and being disqualified.

It left her fighting in the repechage bronze competition and she cruised through to the medal match with a determined win over Ka Lee Wong of China.

And there was won in ease when the German Sarah Ischt was disqualified for using a dangerous move.

Platten said: "I am happy to get my first senior international medal and I am improving in every competition.

"I know where I need to improve to get to the top of the podium but knowing and doing are two different things."