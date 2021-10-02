News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Amy Platten in a good place ahead of Commonwealth Games and Paris Olympics

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:13 PM October 2, 2021   
Amy Platten (white), seen in 2015, is up to 60 in the world judo rankings for the 48kg category.

St Albans' Amy Platten has begun the qualifying cycle for the Paris Olympics in 2024 by breaking into the top 60 in the world judo rankings.

She was helped by coming within a whisker of a medal fight and Zagreb Grand Prix in Croatia.

Seeded for the competition she began directly in round two with a victory over Moldovan Ana Budescu, gaining two wazari falls to make an ippon and advance.

The quarter-final against Melanie Vieu, the reigning UJ23 European champion from France, was far tighter and settled on a golden score after the normal four minutes.

A hold down sent Vieu through and Platten's hopes of a bronze-medal bout ended in the repechage with defeat to Austria's Katharina Tanzer.

Platten said: "I was really happy with the second-round fight and thought I was on top in the quarter-final too but I let Vieu back into the fight when I should have upped the pressure.

"It's a big lesson for next time with the difference between winning and losing can be so slim.

"It's going to be a packed year with competitions in Dubrovnik and Malaga this month and the U23 European Championships in Hungary in November."

