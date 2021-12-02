News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Amy Platten finishing year strong with European bronze medal followed by grand slam spot

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:15 AM December 2, 2021
Amy Platten celebrates beating Sarah Ischt to bronze in the U23 European Championships.

Amy Platten celebrates beating Sarah Ischt to bronze in the U23 European Championships.

Amy Platten continues to gain plenty of experience through a hectic November - following up her bronze at the U23 European Championships with a trip to the grand slam in Abu Dhabi.

It ended in defeat as the win went to the European senior bronze medallist and current world ranked number 20, Sabina Giliazova of Russia.

It was still a performance that she the St Albans star could take huge confidence from.

She said: "I feel good enough and strong enough to compete at this level, I just need to put more work in to consistently perform as a moments loss of concentration is enough to lose the fight at this level."

She still has one more competition to go before closing the book on 2021, the British Championships.

She added: "I am looking forward to finishing the year on a high. I have won the Nationals at all levels bar seniors so, I will try win it this year."

Her European medal represents her biggest international achievement to date, beating Germany's Sarah Ischt after losing to eventual champion Andrea Stojadenov of Serbia in the semi-final.

