Senior debut proves Amy Platten remains on course for Commonwealth Games

Published: 10:30 AM April 2, 2021

Amy Platten made her senior international debut in the Tbilisi Grand Slam - advancing her claim for a place in England's judo squad at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The up-and-coming St Albans star travelled to Georgia last month, using her inclusion in the elite athlete status to both train and compete.

Amy Platten (white) of St Albans took on and beat Yanan Li of China at the Tbilisi Grand Slam. - Credit: GUY PLATTEN

She didn't make it deep into the competition but there was a victory over the 2019 Asian Pacific champion, and world-ranked number 22, Yanan Li of China.

And it keeps Platten, currently in her second year of studying neuroscience at Nottingham University, on track for both Birmingham in 2022 and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Speaking on the university's website, Platten said: “I was over the moon to be selected for the Grand Slam. A competition of this stature in judo is just beneath that of the World Championships and Olympic Games, so I am incredibly proud.

“Preparation was difficult with the current restrictions and with assignments for my degree. However, thanks to the efforts of both British Judo and my tutors, I felt confident I prepared as well as I could."

She exited the competition at the hands of Laura Martinez Abelenda, ranked 11th in the world with the experience of the Spaniard leading to a finely-executed drop shoulder throw for the win.

But it was all about building for the future for the former St Albans Girl's School pupil.

She said: "The experience gained from this competition will definitely help me excel this year for upcoming events.”