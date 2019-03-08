Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Alfie Aldridge excited to take his cyclo-cross success onto the road

PUBLISHED: 12:16 17 March 2019

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge (right) is exciting about the 2019 road cycling season.

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge (right) is exciting about the 2019 road cycling season.

Archant

Alfie Aldridge is looking forward to taking his breathtaking set of results in cyclo-cross onto the road – with the harder surface a step into the unknown.

The Verulam Reallymoving youngster has chalked up wins and podiums galore during the winter season but he admits to not knowing how he will fare on tarmac.

“I’ve actually only ever done one road race,” said the 16-year-old Sandringham School pupil.

“I’ve been racing since I was 11 but I’ve only really done cyclo-cross.

“I was never that good because I didn’t have the fitness and didn’t do any training.

“My dad got a Wattbike in the summer to aid his recovery after a big crash and I’ve been training on that.

“And when I started racing I was good.”

And although he is excited to see where this newly-discovered form will take him, he is not setting any grandiose targets.

He said: “At the start I just want to get used to it but as the season continues I want to get a couple of wins.

“I was really far behind everyone at the start of the cyclo-cross season physically, they were all on another level.

“But I’ve kept my training consistent and that should see me through.”

Most Read

Police launch video appeal after death of St Albans pensioner in hit-and-run

Police launched a video appeal to help identify a black Vauxhall Zafira believed to be involved in the death of pensioner Barbara Liddle. Picture: Herts Police

Redbourn care worker sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims

Carolyn McClune was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims in St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans historic market cancelled again due to high winds

Market Day in St Albans

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Most Read

Police launch video appeal after death of St Albans pensioner in hit-and-run

Police launched a video appeal to help identify a black Vauxhall Zafira believed to be involved in the death of pensioner Barbara Liddle. Picture: Herts Police

Redbourn care worker sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims

Carolyn McClune was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims in St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans historic market cancelled again due to high winds

Market Day in St Albans

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Alfie Aldridge excited to take his cyclo-cross success onto the road

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge (right) is exciting about the 2019 road cycling season.

St Albans pupils sing at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day

The choir from Abbey Primary School in St Albans rehearsing at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day. Picture: Abbey Primary School

Top honours for St Albans Masters Swimming Club at Herts County Championship

St Albans Masters Swimming Club won the County Championship.

St Albans environmental group start petition to ban balloons on council land

Balloons found by Ver Valley Society volunteers in their restoration work around the River Ver in St Albans. Picture: Ver Valley Society

These teens want to promote your business with flair

Ayala Daly and Holly Hunter have set up Flair Media to shoot promotional videos for local businesses. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists