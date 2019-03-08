Alfie Aldridge excited to take his cyclo-cross success onto the road

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge (right) is exciting about the 2019 road cycling season. Archant

Alfie Aldridge is looking forward to taking his breathtaking set of results in cyclo-cross onto the road – with the harder surface a step into the unknown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Verulam Reallymoving youngster has chalked up wins and podiums galore during the winter season but he admits to not knowing how he will fare on tarmac.

“I’ve actually only ever done one road race,” said the 16-year-old Sandringham School pupil.

“I’ve been racing since I was 11 but I’ve only really done cyclo-cross.

“I was never that good because I didn’t have the fitness and didn’t do any training.

“My dad got a Wattbike in the summer to aid his recovery after a big crash and I’ve been training on that.

“And when I started racing I was good.”

And although he is excited to see where this newly-discovered form will take him, he is not setting any grandiose targets.

He said: “At the start I just want to get used to it but as the season continues I want to get a couple of wins.

“I was really far behind everyone at the start of the cyclo-cross season physically, they were all on another level.

“But I’ve kept my training consistent and that should see me through.”