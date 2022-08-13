News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Alex Lankshear goes pro after leaving St Albans City for a Championship side

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:02 AM August 13, 2022
Alex Lankshear was part of the St Albans City squad who beat Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup.

Alex Lankshear was part of the St Albans City squad who beat Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup.

Alex Lankshear has left St Albans City after being snapped up by a Championship side.

The 19-year-old left-back has joined Blackpool on a three-year contract for an unknown fee. The deal also contains an option for a further year.

Lankshear, a former pupil at Beaumont School, played 37 times in a breakout season last year and scored once, a 3-2 success for Saints at Welling United in January.

Speaking on the Tangerines' website, Lankshear said: "My time at St Albans has been great and I’m now ready to take that next step.

"I’m a left-back who likes to get up and down the pitch and help the team in both boxes.

"I’m really excited to be part of the club and hopefully I can now push on further and into the first-team."

Academy director Ciaran Donnelly added: "Alex has been identified by our recruitment team as a player of high potential.

"He has already made a good impact in senior football and we are confident that joining up with our development squad will give him the platform to kick on again."

