Alex Lankshear goes pro after leaving St Albans City for a Championship side

Alex Lankshear was part of the St Albans City squad who beat Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/ TGS PHOTO

Alex Lankshear has left St Albans City after being snapped up by a Championship side.

The 19-year-old left-back has joined Blackpool on a three-year contract for an unknown fee. The deal also contains an option for a further year.

Lankshear, a former pupil at Beaumont School, played 37 times in a breakout season last year and scored once, a 3-2 success for Saints at Welling United in January.

Speaking on the Tangerines' website, Lankshear said: "My time at St Albans has been great and I’m now ready to take that next step.

"I’m a left-back who likes to get up and down the pitch and help the team in both boxes.

"I’m really excited to be part of the club and hopefully I can now push on further and into the first-team."

Academy director Ciaran Donnelly added: "Alex has been identified by our recruitment team as a player of high potential.

"He has already made a good impact in senior football and we are confident that joining up with our development squad will give him the platform to kick on again."