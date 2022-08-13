Alex Lankshear goes pro after leaving St Albans City for a Championship side
- Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/ TGS PHOTO
Alex Lankshear has left St Albans City after being snapped up by a Championship side.
The 19-year-old left-back has joined Blackpool on a three-year contract for an unknown fee. The deal also contains an option for a further year.
Lankshear, a former pupil at Beaumont School, played 37 times in a breakout season last year and scored once, a 3-2 success for Saints at Welling United in January.
Speaking on the Tangerines' website, Lankshear said: "My time at St Albans has been great and I’m now ready to take that next step.
"I’m a left-back who likes to get up and down the pitch and help the team in both boxes.
"I’m really excited to be part of the club and hopefully I can now push on further and into the first-team."
Academy director Ciaran Donnelly added: "Alex has been identified by our recruitment team as a player of high potential.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in her 70s victim of St Albans 'distraction theft'
- 2 Trains between St Albans and Luton cancelled due to fire
- 3 Motorbike strikes barrier on North Orbital Road near St Albans
- 4 Man threatened officers with 'bomb' at police station
- 5 Man arrested following alleged St Albans M&S theft
- 6 Dog owner avoids jail after hitting pet so hard that wooden pole snaps
- 7 Village prepares for return of Scarecrow Festival after three years
- 8 Harpenden residents hit back at Green Belt homes bid
- 9 'Summer holiday blues? Why I'm gloating about being child-free'
- 10 Alex Lankshear goes pro after leaving St Albans City for a Championship side
"He has already made a good impact in senior football and we are confident that joining up with our development squad will give him the platform to kick on again."