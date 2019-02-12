Advanced search

Aldwickbury School U13s clinch county hockey title for first time

PUBLISHED: 07:01 28 February 2019

Aldwickbury School were corwed U13 county hockey champions for the first time.

Aldwickbury School were corwed U13 county hockey champions for the first time.

There was joy for Aldwickbury School’s U13 hockey team after they were crowned county champions for the first time.

The tournament, held at Oaklands College, saw the Harpenden school battle through some very close group-stage matches before disposing of Watford Grammar in the semi-finals with a solitary late goal.

The final against Hitchin Boys saw Aldwickbury defend superbly before taking their chances to clinch a 2-0 win.

Deputy head and hockey coach Chris Schanschieff said: “I am very proud of the boys’ hockey achievements this term.

“They have shown themselves to be a very talented group of boys and their hard work and determination is always clear to see.”

They will now represent Hertfordshire at the regional finals and they have also secured their place at the National Prep school finals following qualification at a tournament in Cheltenham.

