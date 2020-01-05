Advanced search

Aldridge ready to smash 2020 with the help of Verulam Reallymoving and the Oaklands Wolves Cycling Academy

PUBLISHED: 10:43 07 January 2020

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge takes the win at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge takes the win at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Alfie Aldridge has his eyes on ever better performances in the new season despite a pretty impressive run of results in 2019.

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge in action at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHYVerulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge in action at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The talented Verulam Reallymoving youngster has been no stranger to cycling podiums, whether that was on the road or through the mud and grass of cyclo-cross.

His final act of the old year was to clinch the overall Central Cyclo-cross League title in the junior age category.

All that has given him renewed confidence in his ability but he can now also call on the help of not only his St Albans-based racing team but also Oaklands College, having started a course with the Wolves' Cycling Academy.

Aldridge said: "I've won five races this season and got loads of seconds and a couple of thirds. I'm really happy with that and with winning the overall at the Central region.

"I've got another year at junior level to perfect myself but I'm in the Oaklands Wolves training academy so I'll be training with them for the rest of the year and hopefully I can get some good results in the road season.

"We've been doing watt and sprint tests and since I've been there I've really improved.

"I'm really confident at the moment."

Most Read

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Woman describes ‘nightmare’ of finding windows smashed at St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Daughter of fatal crash victim demands changes to make Redbourn Road safer

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Polar Bear Plungers are praised for charity dip in aid of St Albans charities

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge - photo by Jo Smiley Hailey - https://photography.strikingplaces.com/polar-bear-plunge-st-albans/2020/

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

Most Read

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Woman describes ‘nightmare’ of finding windows smashed at St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Daughter of fatal crash victim demands changes to make Redbourn Road safer

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Polar Bear Plungers are praised for charity dip in aid of St Albans charities

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge - photo by Jo Smiley Hailey - https://photography.strikingplaces.com/polar-bear-plunge-st-albans/2020/

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Aldridge ready to smash 2020 with the help of Verulam Reallymoving and the Oaklands Wolves Cycling Academy

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge takes the win at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

St Albans raises thousands in supermarket vouchers with Daisy Cooper behind the appeal

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper drives supermarket voucher appeal for St Albans families. Photo: Supplied

Sustainable St Albans receives 2019 Sustainability Award

Alison Crompton AECOM, Amanda Yorwerth (Chair of St Albans Sustainability Festival), Linda Shall and Gail Jackson (trustees of Sustainable St Albans); Danny Crew and Clare Norris (AECOM Green Office team).

Property Spotlight: A charming period property in St Albans

Grange Street, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Rug Maker to the Queen celebrates 30 years in St Albans

Julian Blair and Richard Mathias outside Rug Maker.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists