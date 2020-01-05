Aldridge ready to smash 2020 with the help of Verulam Reallymoving and the Oaklands Wolves Cycling Academy

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge takes the win at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Alfie Aldridge has his eyes on ever better performances in the new season despite a pretty impressive run of results in 2019.

The talented Verulam Reallymoving youngster has been no stranger to cycling podiums, whether that was on the road or through the mud and grass of cyclo-cross.

His final act of the old year was to clinch the overall Central Cyclo-cross League title in the junior age category.

All that has given him renewed confidence in his ability but he can now also call on the help of not only his St Albans-based racing team but also Oaklands College, having started a course with the Wolves' Cycling Academy.

Aldridge said: "I've won five races this season and got loads of seconds and a couple of thirds. I'm really happy with that and with winning the overall at the Central region.

"I've got another year at junior level to perfect myself but I'm in the Oaklands Wolves training academy so I'll be training with them for the rest of the year and hopefully I can get some good results in the road season.

"We've been doing watt and sprint tests and since I've been there I've really improved.

"I'm really confident at the moment."