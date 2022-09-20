Saints suffer giant-killing as AFC Sudbury dump them out of FA Cup

Match Report

Kyran Wiltshire scored for St Albans City against AFC Sudbury in their FA Cup replay. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

AFC Sudbury completed the job they started on Saturday with victory in the replay dumping St Albans City out of the FA Cup.

Goals from Sakariya Hassan and Josh Stokes had put them 2-0 ahead but the game changed with Ben Hunter's red card, followed swiftly by Kyran Wiltshire's long-range effort.

They had their hearts broken in the 91st minute in Hertfordshire but despite five minutes added at the end, there was to be no late dramatic equaliser this time from the National League South side.

Saints had one change from Saturday's draw, Munashe Sundire back in after injury to replace Liam Sole who drops to the bench.

Sudbury meanwhile went with the same 11 who began the game at Clarence Park.

And like the first clash, the sides looked to be well matched.

In fact the Isthmian League Division One North side were the ones showing the better play and they created the better chances.

The best of them fell to hot-shot Nnamdi Nwachuku who connected with low bending cross from Lionel Ainsworth that had taken defence and Michael Johnson out of the equation.

The striker though couldn't stretch well enough and ended up steering the ball wide of the target.

Stokes had a couple of chances, one half-blocked and easily gathered by the City keeper, while the other was lacking in power.

That was also to blame for Hassan's effort not finding the net too but the half ended with a growing belief among the home fans that they could get something out of the game.

The fact Sudbury were pressing meant Saints weren't always facing a blanket defence but they were still unable to break the back-line of Sudbury down.

Too many times they went for a long diagonal ball which was headed away and the loose ball scooped up by the hosts.

St Albans did create a couple of chances though. Zane Banton hit the side netting in the second minute and Shaun Jeffers had a couple of chances.

The first came after the ball was robbed high up the park but from the edge of the area, he hit the ball straight at Josh Blunkell.

The second was a header from a Joe Neal cross which was of no bother to the keeper either.

The second half started even more open than the first and City were on the front foot without really getting a shot away.

Sudbury though were still looking dangerous going forward and when a 50-50 broke the way of Nwachuku, for a moment he seemed to be in.

The ball though ran to Johnson a moment before he could get there.

But the game suddenly changed with two goals in seven minutes, and they were both excellently created.

The first came after a quick break was pushed to the left of the area towards Hassan.

He took a great touch before lashing it into the roof of the net.

It was followed by a wonderful diagonal ball by Ainsworth, showing City how it was done. Hassan's touch was exquisite again and the short hard and low.

Johnson was able to beat that away but Stokes was following up and fired home.

Zane Banton hit the underside of the bar and the ensuing scramble was cleared off the line.

But Sudbury fans were brought down to earth quickly with the red card, a wild swing of the leg that caught the opposition attacker. It sounded bad as it hit the shin-pad but a red was hard to dispute.

And while the home side were trying to reshuffle Wiltshire let fly to give the visitors hope.

Ian Allinson threw on Huw Dawson and Saturday's hero, George Morrall, as Saints went attacking and caution was thrown further to the wind with the introduction of Sole with a minute to go.

But there never looked like being any late drama. Saints huffed and puffed but bar a few crosses into the box, there was never any doubt of the final outcome.

Deserved too.





St Albans City: M.Johnson, Wiltshire, Adebiyi, Clark, Isaac (Dawson 71), Jeffers, Banton, Sundire (Morrall 71), Mukena, Moore, Neal.

Subs (not used): Marcimain, Sole, Paul, L.Johnson, Di Trolio.

Goal: Wiltshire 73

Booked: Clark 84





AFC Sudbury: Blunkell, Caley-Brown, Harris, Turner, Grimwood, Pollard, Ainsworth (Chatting 74), Hunter, Nwachuku, Stokes, Hassan.

Subs (not used): Catley, Mayhew, Cocklin, Shaw, Andrews, Bennett.

Goals: Hassan 53, Stokes 60

Booked: Hassan 44, Stokes 75





HT: AFC Sudbury 0 St Albans City 0

Referee: Lloyd Wood (Dagenham)

Attendance: