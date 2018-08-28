Advanced search

Abbey Flyers Nomads Netball Club snap up former Australian U21 star

PUBLISHED: 13:45 30 January 2019

Abbey Flyers Nomands Netball Club have recruited former Australia U21 player Rebecca Ross to their coaching staff.

Archant

Abbey Flyers Nomads have pulled off a major coup by snapping up a former Australian U21 player to their coaching staff.

Rebecca Ross also played for Loughborough Lightning and Leeds Carneige in the Superleague and will bring all that experience to the Sandringham School-based netball club.

She said: “I’ve had the great honour to be coached by some amazing people both in Australia and in the UK, including Tracey Neville [England Roses coach] and I’ve played with a number of girls who are still playing for Australia and England.”

She will work alongside head coach Karen Stubbs as they look to develop the junior squads and Gretta Acton with the seniors.

Action said: “Her work ethic and energy has given a timely boost to the club.

“We are aiming to secure promotion to the regional league this season and we are even more confident about achieving this with Rebecca’s input.”

