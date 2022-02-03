News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Xpect Furniture
Notice ID: 11090207

G L Events UK Ltd trading as Xpect Furniture of Unit A, Old Parkbury Lane, St. Albans AL2 2DB is applying for a licence to use Unit A, Ventura Park, Old Parkbury Lane, St. Albans AL2 2DB as an operating centre for 6 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

