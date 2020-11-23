News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2010 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 11 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Published: 5:00 PM November 23, 2020
Proposed Development at: Westfield Former Allotment Land, Beeching Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire. Take notice that application is being made by: Taylor French Developments Ltd, Mr Brian Ball. For planning permission to: vary a condition for the external materials for the dwellings. St Albans District Council, Planning and Building Control, St Peters Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire AL1 3JE.

Any landowner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write either to the District Council or The Town Clerk, Harpenden Town Council, Town Hall, Leyton Road, Harpenden AL5 2LX within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory: Mr Brian Ball

Statement of owner’s rights: The Grant of planning permission does not affect owner’s rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenant’s rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenants’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

