News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

The Small Removal Company
Notice ID: 11208032

Richard Parker trading as The Small Removal Company of unit 2, 48 Coldharbour Lane, Harpenden AL5 4UN is applying to change an existing licence as follows to add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Unit 2, 48 Coldharbour Lane, Harpenden AL5 4UN and to remove the following operating centre at Unit 2, Southdown Ind Estate, Harpenden AL5 1PW 

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office. 

Most Read

Outdoor dining will be impossible when George Street is closed due to the need to provide an emergency access channel.

Blow to al fresco dining when city roads closed

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Harpenden Oktoberfest.

Harpenden's Oktoberfest promises changes to future events

Laura Bill

person
Planning permission has been granted for a new parish centre at St John the Baptist Church in Harpen

Harpenden church's new parish centre plan angers neighbours

Laura Bill

person
Ronnie Barker starred as Norman Stanley Fletcher in Porridge and spin-off sequel Going Straight. 

Heritage

St Albans' Porridge location features in online map celebrating the BBC

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon