Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11208032

Richard Parker trading as The Small Removal Company of unit 2, 48 Coldharbour Lane, Harpenden AL5 4UN is applying to change an existing licence as follows to add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Unit 2, 48 Coldharbour Lane, Harpenden AL5 4UN and to remove the following operating centre at Unit 2, Southdown Ind Estate, Harpenden AL5 1PW

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.