The Abbeyfield St Albans Society Ltd

The Abbeyfield StAlbans Society Ltd
Notice ID: 11106547

Let it hereby be made known that The Abbeyfield StAlbans Society Ltd (CRO number 675042), a UKregistered charity (reg charity number 211934),providing residential care and related services fromGrace Muriel House, a purpose built care homepremises located at 104, Tavistock Avenue, St Albans,Herts, AL1 2NW has terminated the provision ofresidential care and all related care services.

The Trustees now invite offers in respect of theremaining assets of the business. The assets include (i)a lease over 70% of the land upon which the propertyknown as Grace Muriel House is situate. The unexpiredterm to maturity is 49 years; (ii) freehold land ( theresidual 30% of the land upon which the propertyknown as Grace Muriel House is situate); and (iii)the building known as Grace Muriel House being a1970’s purpose built 36 bedroom residential care home.The property can be viewed upon request and initialinformation downloaded from www.gracemurielhouse. co.uk. All enquiries and requests for viewings shouldbe directed to Mr George S Ashworth, Chairman,Abbeyfield St Albans Society by way of e mailat gsashworth@hotmail.co.uk. Please respond prior tomidday on Friday 18th March 2022.

