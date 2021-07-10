Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10966331

Notice is hereby given that I, Agnelo Francisco Alphonsus Lobo in respect of premises known as Station Wines & Newsagents, 5 Station Approach, AL5 4SP applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of premises licence. The proposed application is: for storage and sale of alcohol and tobacco within hours of trading from 08.00hrs to 23.00hrs.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than [date representations must be received by] stating the grounds for objection. The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, MondaysThursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am4.30pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.