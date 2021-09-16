PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11005134

Given in accordance with section 127(3) of the Local Government Act 1972

Following a Resolution of Main Council on 21 July 2016, St Stephen Parish Council hereby gives notice of its intention to grant a lease for a valve site on an existing pipeline at the open space Greenwood Park, Chiswell Green, St Albans AL2 3JX The lease will be supplemental to the existing lease for the fuel pipeline dated 20 January 1966.

United Kingdom Oil Pipelines Limited is already in occupation of the valve site under a licence.

Any comments regarding this proposal should be made in writing to:

Parish Clerk

St Stephen Parish Council, Parish Offices, Station Road, Bricket Wood, St Albans, Herts AL2 3PJ Or by email to clerk@ststephen-pc.gov.uk

All comments to be received by 1 October 2021