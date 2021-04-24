News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Smart TM Ltd
Notice ID: 10917928

Smart TM Ltd of 84 Maplefield Park Street, St. Albans AL2 2BH is applying for a licence to use Yard 1, Smug Oak Lane, St. Albans AL2 3PN as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 
 

