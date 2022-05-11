Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11146208

Proposed development at Garages, Hardwicke Place, St. Albans AL2 1PX

Take notice that application is being made by Mr. S Karuthasami

For planning permission to: Erection of garages and laying out of spaces for parking

Local planning authority address: St. Albans District Council, Civic Centre, St. Peters Street, AL1 3JL

Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory: Mr. S Karuthasami.

Date: 27-04-2022

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. ‘Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.