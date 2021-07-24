News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Siberry Haulage Ltd
Notice ID: 10971119

Siberry Haulage Ltd of 7 Gosforth Path, Watford, Herts WD19 7NX is applying for a licence to use Burston Garden Centre, North Orbital Road, St Albans, Herts, AL2 2DS as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Violent St Albans teenage drugs gang found guilty

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A team from Hitchin Boys' School are through to the national final of the Quadcopter Challenge. Pict

Education News

What are the outstanding schools in Hertfordshire?

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The Maltings Shopping Centre in St Albans has secured a £36m loan.

£36 million loan to refinance Maltings Shopping Centre

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Action is needed to break the cycle of grooming and exploitation by criminal gangs.

St Albans school failed to tackle criminal grooming of teens

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon