Public Notices

Notice ID: 11206656

APPLICATION FOR A DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER FOR THE PROPOSED SUNNICA ENERGY FARM PROJECT (APPLICATION REFERENCE: EN010106)

NOTIFICATION OF ISSUE SPECIFIC HEARING UNDER SECTIONS 91 and 94 OF THE PLANNING ACT 2008 AND RULE 13(6) INFRASTRUCTURE PLANNING (EXAMINATION PROCEDURE) RULES 2010

Notice is hereby given that the following Hearing will be held by the Examining Authority for the examination of the application made by Sunnica Limited of 2 Crossways Business Centre, Bicester Road, Kingswood, Aylesbury, HP18 0RA (“the Applicant”) for a Development Consent Order under the Planning Act 2008 for the Sunnica Energy Farm Project (“the Application”). The Application was made to the Planning Inspectorate (on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) under sections 14(1)(a), 15(2) and 37 of the Planning Act 2008 on 18 November 2021 and was accepted for examination on 16 December 2021 (Application Reference: EN010106). The Examining Authority was appointed on 8 March 2022 to examine the Application and the Preliminary Meeting was held on 28 September 2022. The Examination is due to close by 28 March 2023. After the Examination has closed, the Examining Authority will submit a report to the Secretary of State who will then make the decision on whether or not to grant the development consent order. The Hearing will be held as indicated below:



Date: Tuesday 1 November 2022

Hearing: Issue Specific Hearing on the draft DCO (ISH1)

Start Time: Seating available at venue from: 9:00. Virtual Arrangements Conference from: 9:00 Hearing starts: 10:00

Venue and joining details: Blended event at: Heath Court Hotel Moulton Road Newmarket CB8 8DY and by virtual means using Microsoft Teams. Full instructions on how to join online or by telephone will be provided in advance to those who have pre-registered



NOTE: If the above Hearing is no longer required then notification will be published by the Planning Inspectorate as soon as practicable on the Sunnica Energy Farm project webpage - https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/ Eastern/Sunnica-Energy-Farm/ providing reasonable notice to Interested Parties of the decision to cancel.



To find out how to register to participate in the above Hearing and for further details please see The Planning Inspectorate’s Sunnica Energy Farm projects webpage: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/Eastern/ Sunnica-Energy-Farm/

The Planning Inspectorate’s case team can be contacted on:

sunnica@planninginspectorate.gov.uk

0303 444 5000

If you wish to make oral representations at the Hearing, please contact the Planning Inspectorate Case Team using the details above.



Summary of the Project



The Application is for development consent to construct, operate, maintain and decommission ground mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) panel arrays, a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and supporting infrastructure, which together comprise Sunnica Energy Farm (or “the Scheme”).



The proposed Sunnica Energy Farm is located in West Suffolk and East Cambridgeshire and would be situated across four sites:



Sunnica East Site A which is located approximately 0.5 kilometres (km) south-east of the village of Isleham, 0.6km south-west of the village of West Row and 3.5km west of the town of Mildenhall;



Sunnica East Site B which is located immediately south of the village of Worlington, approximately 1km east of the village of Freckenham and 1.5km south-west of the town of Mildenhall;



Sunnica West Site A which is located immediately north of the A14 at Newmarket and approximately 0.3km east of the village of Snailwell, 1km south of the village of Chippenham and 1km west of the village of Kennett;



and Sunnica West Site B which is approximately 0.5km north of the village of Snailwell; 1.4km south of the village of Fordham and 2km south west of the village of Chippenham.



The Scheme will be connected to a new substation extension at the existing Burwell National Grid Substation, using 132 kilovolt (kV) cables buried underground. The cables will run between Sunnica East Site A, Sunnica East Site B and Sunnica West Site A (Grid Connection Route A), and then from Sunnica West Site A to Sunnica West B and onwards to the Burwell National Grid Substation (Grid Connection Route B). The Burwell National Grid Substation will convert the 132kV electricity to 400kV. The 400kV cables will connect the Scheme to the existing Burwell National Grid Substation to allow distribution to the national transmission network.



A map showing the location of Sunnica Energy Farm can be viewed on the National Infrastructure Planning website at the following link: https://infrastructure. planninginspectorate.gov.uk/wp-content/ipc/uploads/projects/EN010106/ EN010106-001879-SEF_ES_6.3_Figure%201-1%20Scheme%20Location.pdf



Environmental Impact Assessment Development:



The proposed works are environmental impact assessment (EIA) development for the purposes of the Infrastructure Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 and accordingly an environmental statement accompanies the Application.



Application form and accompanying documents:



The application form and the accompanying documents, plans and environmental statement (ES) and Non-technical Summary (NTS) (“Application Documents”) can be viewed and downloaded free of charge online on the Sunnica Energy Farm page of the Planning Inspectorate’s National Infrastructure Planning website under the documents tab: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/ eastern/sunnica-energy-farm/?ipcsection=docs



The Application Documents will be available to view online at least until the Secretary of State makes their decision whether or not to grant the Development Consent Order.

If you require a copy of the Application Documents to be supplied on a USB stick, this can be provided free of charge (one USB stick per household). Please use the contact details for the Applicant below to request for this to be provided. If you have any questions about the Application Documents, you can email info@ sunnica.co.uk, write to FAO Sunnica Ltd, Freepost SEC NEWGATE UK LOCAL, or contact the Applicant by telephone on 0808 168 7925. #



The Application Documents can be supplied in hard copy format on request at a cost of:

Consultation Report, Planning Statement and Statement of Need - £537.42;

Environmental Statement Report Volumes 1-3 - £1,259.38; and

Total cost for all documents (including files, covers and spines) - £4,570.44.

For any bespoke document reproduction please contact us and we will provide the cost.