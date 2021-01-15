Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10866858

Roskerry Building Services Ltd trading as Roskerry Building Building Services Ltd of Suite 236 Building 3, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, New Southgate, London N11 1NP is applying for a licence to use Unit 2A, Riverside Industrial Estate, London Colney Bypass, London Colney, St. Albans AL2 1DT as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.