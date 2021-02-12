News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Red Parrott Ltd
Notice ID: 10880384

John Hegarty trading as Red Parrott Ltd of Hammonds Ends Lane, Hammonds End Farm, Harpenden, Herts, AL5 2AY is applying for a licence to use Hammonds Ends Lane, Hammonds End Farm, Harpenden Herts, AL5 2AY as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Batchwood Hall vaccination drive thru

Coronavirus | Video

Batchwood delivers drive-thru COVID vaccinations in sub-zero temperatures

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Hospital will be staying put for now

St Albans City Hospital

St Albans Minor Injuries Unit to remain closed

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Charter Market has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

New plans hope to reverse fortunes of loss-making Charter Market

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A5183 Redbourn Road. New speed limit at the Pre bend.

Driver sustains serious injuries after Redbourn Road crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon