Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Quest Haulage Ltd
Notice ID: 11115164

Quest  Haulage  Ltd of 20 - 22 Wenlock Road, London, N1 7GU is applying to change an existing licence as follows

To add an operating centre to keep 6 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at O’Malley’s, Appspond Lane, Potters Crouch, St Albans, AL2 3NL.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

