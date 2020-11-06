PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROPOSED DISPOSITION
The Royal British Legion gives notice that it proposes to dispose of the property at 85, Verulam Road, St Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 4DJ held by it as trustee. It is proposed that the disposal will be by way of a freehold sale by private treaty.
The Royal British Legion Registered charity no. 219279
Section 121 of the Charities Act 2011
Notice of proposed disposition of charity land
85, Verulam Road, St Albans, Hertfordshire, AL3 4DJ
It is proposed that the disposal will be by way of a freehold sale by private treaty.
The Royal British Legion invites representations concerning the proposed disposal. Representations about this proposal should be sent in writing to: Philip Bradbury, Regional Property Manager, The Royal British Legion, Victoria Buildings, 1-7 Princess Street, Manchester, M2 4DF.
The Royal British Legion will consider representations received within one month of the date of this Notice.
Date: 5th November 2020