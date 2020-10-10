News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
SF Stefan Civil Engineering and Utility Contractors Ltd

Published: 11:00 AM October 10, 2020    Updated: 7:05 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

SF Stefan Civil Engineering and Utility Contractors Ltd of Instalcom House, Manor Way, Borehamwood, WD6 1QH which is currently listed on their Operator Licence as an Operating Centre with authorisation for 20 vehicles and 0 trailers is seeking to increase the authorisation to 30 vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

