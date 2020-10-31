News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Mayfair Contact Flooring Limited

Published: 12:00 PM October 31, 2020    Updated: 6:59 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Mayfair Contact Flooring Limited of Unit 4, Lantern Commercial Centre, London Road, Flamstead AL3 8HG is applying for a licence to use Unit 4, Lantern Commercial Centre, London Road, Flamstead AL3 8HG as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

