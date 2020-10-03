News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Public Notices

KEARNS PLANT LTD

Published: 11:00 AM October 3, 2020    Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

KEARNS PLANT LTD of CLA-6AL House, Lyon Way, Hatfield Road, St Albans, Herts AL4 OLB is applying for a licence to use FLOWERS FARM, Hemel Hempstead Road, Redbourn, St Albans, Herts AL3 7AE as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Primary schools announce closure in St Albans despite Boris' direction

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

St Albans Cathedral

St Albans and Harpenden natives awarded in Queen's New Year Honours

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the district

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Urgent call for clinicians to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus