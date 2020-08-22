News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Sovereign Recovery Specialists Ltd

Published: 11:00 AM August 22, 2020
Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Douglas Pope trading as Sovereign Recovery Specialists Ltd of 4 Napsbury Lane St Albans AL1 1XB is applying for a licence to use UNIT 3 and 4 North Orbital Commercial Park Naspbury Lane St Albans Ail 1XB as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

