BILAL GILGIL

Published: 11:00 AM August 15, 2020    Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that BILAL GILGIL has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect 4 Station Parade, Hertfordshire, SG6 3AW. This application is for GRANT a NEW PREMISES LICENCE for mon - sun 11:00 - 23:00 supply of alcohol on and off the premises. Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 03/09/2020 All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is unlimited

