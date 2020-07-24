News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Toms & Wood Construction and Development Limited

Published: 12:45 PM July 24, 2020    Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION CONCERNING OWNERSHIP OF: LAND AT ‘THE MALL’ ST ALBANS AT THE JUNCTION WITH PARK STREET LANE

The Applicant; Toms & Wood Construction and Development Limited of Unit A — Suite P&Q Quay West Salamander Quay, Harefiled, Uxbridge, UB9 6NZ Tel: 07710 400271 is applying for Planning Permission at 2 The Mall, St Albans, Herts, AL2 2HT. Planning Ref: 5/2020/0380. We are attempting to identify the owner(s) of The Mall, St Albans at the junction with Park Street Lane to serve relevant Planning Notice. We hereby give notice that any owner(s) who has interest of land ‘The Mall’ (near the above plot, junction of The Mall with Park Street Lane) or believe that their use of that land would be affected, should make written representation to St Albans City and District Council, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given.

