Published: 11:00 AM June 27, 2020 Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that: Christopher Evans in respect of premises known as: Hatch (Catering Limited) applied to St Albans City and District Council for a variation of a premises licence. The proposed application is: • Sale of wine/beer in original packaging to consume at home • Wine and beer sold with food for delivery apps (Deliveroo etc) • Premixed cocktails in closed containers for take away Change to supply of alcohol times to the following; Monday-Saturday: 10:00-22:30 Sunday: 10:00-22:00 Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts ALI 3JE no later than 2 July 2020 stating the grounds for objection. The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.