S A I Scaffolding & Plant Hire Ltd

Published: 11:00 AM July 4, 2020    Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Jawahar Lal Bhasin trading as S A I Scaffolding & Plant Hire Ltd of The Brentano Suite, Solar House, 915 High Road, London N12 8QJ is applying for a licence to use Convene Enterprise Hub, Unit 4, Miriam Lane, Chiswell Green, St. Albans, Herts AL2 3NY as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

