Published: 11:00 AM June 13, 2020 Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Christopher Evans of HATCH (Catering Ltd) has applied to St Albans City and District Council for the variation of a premises licence. The proposed application is: Sale of wine/beer in original packaging to consume at home. Wine & beer sold with food for delivery through delivery apps (Deliveroo etc). Pre-mixed cocktails in closed containers for take-away. Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts ALI 3JE no later than July 2nd 2020 stating the grounds for objection. The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only. It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000