Published: 11:00 AM June 13, 2020 Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Fouad Hassan Eldogdog in respect of premises known as Bar Meze, 8 Adelaide Street, St.Albans, AL3 5BH applied to St Albans City and District Council for a variation of a premises licence. The proposed application is: We are adding off sales, in line with our current hours, to the premises licence to allow us to do take away and have tables and chairs outside (once the regulations allow it). Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 30 June 2020 stating the grounds for objection. The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.