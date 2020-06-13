Published: 11:00 AM June 13, 2020 Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020

HARRY NORMAN HOBBS DECEASED

Harry Norman Hobbs, 17 Lords Meadow, Redbourn, Herts AL3 7BX. Died 11th February 2020. Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustee Act 1925, that any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of any of the deceased persons whose names and addresses are set out above is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to the person or persons whose names and addresses are set out below, and to send such particulars before 14th August 2020 in relation to that deceased person displayed above, after which date the personal representatives will distribute the estate among the persons entitled thereto having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice and will not, as respects the property so distributed, be liable to any person of whose claim they shall not then have had notice. Emma Louise Fletcher, do Neves LLP, Tollgate House, 69-71 High St, Harpenden AL5 2SL